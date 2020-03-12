The black alternative

Farmers resort to developing back yard poultry farm in their villages. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana) Farmers resort to developing back yard poultry farm in their villages. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)

At Munavani, about 50 of the village’s 250-odd households have backyard poultry farms, each with about 30 fowls. These aren’t the Rhode Island Red or other regular broiler birds, but the premium native Kadaknath breeds, distinguished by their black plumes and meat that is said to have extra protein and iron content along with lower cholesterol levels. For the families in this remote tribal village of Dahod district’s Singvad taluka, rearing them seems to make good business sense.

“A fully-grown seven-month-old Kadaknath chicken weighing 2 kg can fetch up to Rs 2,000-2,500. I myself sold a bird for Rs 1,800 in end-January. The rate could have been better, but I needed the money then,” says Mahesh Hatila, one of Munavani’s 50 farmers to have attended a six-day training programme of the Gujarat animal husbandry department’s poultry branch for raising Kadaknath hens last July. At the end of the session, they were all given 25 chicks (each less than a month old) and Rs 2,200 worth of poultry feed, apart from a Rs 2,000 stipend.

According to Hatila, even the eggs from Kadaknath hens are sold at a “minimum of Rs 30 per piece”. The 45-year-old Adivasi farmer — Dahod, Gujarat’s easternmost district, has 74.1% tribal population, mostly from the Pateliya and Bhil communities — cultivates four acres that he jointly owns with seven brothers.

“Given the uncertain yields from erratic rainfall, regular farming isn’t viable here. My wife and I, till recently, went to cities for work and spent hardly three months in the village. This scheme, for which I had applied online, has given me hope,” he adds.

In 2016, the state poultry branch had developed a parent stock of the Kadaknath breed from chickens sourced from the neighbouring Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. After establishing Gujarat’s only parent stock centre for the premium fowls at Dahod, it initiated the scheme to train farmers for small-scale commercial rearing of these birds. While the initial lot of 25 chicks and feed are given free, farmers have to buy these from the centre at non-subsidised rates to expand their poultry farms or even start a new cycle.

The Kadaknath breed is raised both for meat and eggs. Regular broilers take just over 35 days to attain 2-kg weight, while Kadaknath chickens take about seven months. Modern layer poultry birds produce eggs from when they are about 4.5 months old. Over the next 15 months or so, they lay upwards of 300 eggs. Kadaknath hens begin laying only from six months and yield 100-120 eggs in an annual cycle.

But the difference is in quality, price and maintenance cost. Kadaknath birds are reared in the open and farmers don’t need to invest in any shed or lighting systems. The chicks can be fed maize and other products from the farm itself. Neither do they need compound poultry feed for weight gain or vaccines and medicines that are compulsorily administered to the regular broilers and layers . This is because of the breed having evolved through natural selection under indigenous agro-ecological environments.

“The production costs in both come to the same Rs 70-80 per kg, but the price realisation in Kadaknath is at least twice normal poultry meat’s,” says Mahesh Damor, veterinary officer in the poultry branch at Dahod. For Hatila, selling a full-grown hen at Rs 1,500-plus is like an income reserve that can be encashed any time.

“Kadaknath chicken has more protein and iron content, with lower levels of fat and cholesterol. We recommend it to heart patients and those suffering from respiratory illnesses,” says Mehul Prajapati, an Ayurveda practitioner based in Dahod.

At Hadmat village in Dahod’s Fatepura taluka, Harish Charel is rearing his second batch of Kadaknath fowls numbering around 200 now, multiplied from the initial 25 availed under the scheme and also chicks he procured from Jhabua. “From my first batch, I earned Rs 1 lakh. I have a few regular customers every month. However, since this village is in the interiors, I get only Rs 15 for the eggs and Rs 500-700 for hens. But it is still good money and I no longer have to migrate for work,” he says.

Says Dinesh Mevatiya, Assistant Director at the state animal husbandry department, “Earlier, people used to travel to Jhabua for eggs and meat. Once more farmers here take up Kadaknath rearing, both availability and consumption will rise.”

