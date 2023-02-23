scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
‘The BBC does not have an agenda,’ says its chief after India tax search

That tax probe came after India reacted angrily to a documentary by the British broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during riots in 2002.

"I'd like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda - we are driven by purpose," Davie said in an email to staff . (FILE)
BBC Director-General Tim Davie has told staff in India that the British broadcaster will not be put off from reporting without fear or favour and that it does not have an agenda, BBC News reported on Thursday.

“I’d like to be clear: the BBC does not have an agenda – we are driven by purpose,” Davie said in an email to staff, the report said, following searches by Indian tax authorities at BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 22:36 IST
