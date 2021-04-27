scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Latest news

The Australian article on India covid cases baseless: Govt

The note mentioned that the article has “strangely rushed to blame” the surge on the “restricted election campaign by the Prime Minister and one religious gathering”. The High Commission’s note was signed by Indian deputy high commissioner P S Karthigeyan.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 11:49:13 am
Australia on India covid situation, Australian article on India covid cases, Govt to Australia, Narendra Modi, India news, India covid cases, Indian expressA Covid-19 patient in New Delhi (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Shortly after The Australian newspaper published a report on how India landed in a coronavirus “crisis of epic proportions” due to “arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence”, the Indian High Commission in Australia sent a note to its editor and urged the newspaper to publish a rejoinder to set the record straight on Covid-19 management in India.

The newspaper was also urged to refrain from publishing such “baseless” articles in future. The note mentioned that the article has “strangely rushed to blame” the surge on the “restricted election campaign by the Prime Minister and one religious gathering”. The High Commission’s note was signed by Indian deputy high commissioner P S Karthigeyan.

The letter also referred to “a number of measures” taken by the government to combat the pandemic, starting from the lockdown in March last year to the vaccination drive.

“… massive upgradation in diagnostics and treatment facilities undertaken in record time have saved hundreds of millions and have been praised by the global community…” the letter said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Australian report titled “Modi leads India out of lockdown… and into a viral apocalypse” had written, “Arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence have combined to create a crisis of epic proportions in India, with its crowd-loving PM basking while citizens suffocate.”

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 3,23,144 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,76,36,307. Of these, 28,82,204 are active cases. 2,771 deaths were also reported on Monday. While Maharashtra reported 48,700 cases, Uttar Pradesh’s number stood at 33,351.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement
x