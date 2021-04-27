The Australian article on India covid cases baseless: Govt

Shortly after The Australian newspaper published a report on how India landed in a coronavirus “crisis of epic proportions” due to “arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence”, the Indian High Commission in Australia sent a note to its editor and urged the newspaper to publish a rejoinder to set the record straight on Covid-19 management in India.

The newspaper was also urged to refrain from publishing such “baseless” articles in future. The note mentioned that the article has “strangely rushed to blame” the surge on the “restricted election campaign by the Prime Minister and one religious gathering”. The High Commission’s note was signed by Indian deputy high commissioner P S Karthigeyan.

Urge @australian to publish the rejoinder to set the record straight on the covid management in India and also refrain from publishing such baseless articles in future. @cgisydney @CGIPerth @cgimelbourne @MEAIndia https://t.co/4Z3Mk6ru3W pic.twitter.com/4bgWYnKDlB — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) April 26, 2021

The letter also referred to “a number of measures” taken by the government to combat the pandemic, starting from the lockdown in March last year to the vaccination drive.

“… massive upgradation in diagnostics and treatment facilities undertaken in record time have saved hundreds of millions and have been praised by the global community…” the letter said.

The Australian report titled “Modi leads India out of lockdown… and into a viral apocalypse” had written, “Arrogance, hyper-nationalism and bureaucratic incompetence have combined to create a crisis of epic proportions in India, with its crowd-loving PM basking while citizens suffocate.”

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 3,23,144 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,76,36,307. Of these, 28,82,204 are active cases. 2,771 deaths were also reported on Monday. While Maharashtra reported 48,700 cases, Uttar Pradesh’s number stood at 33,351.