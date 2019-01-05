Plea in Delhi HC demands ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ trailer ban

A petition demanding a ban on the trailer of the movie “The Accidental Prime Minister” has been filed before the Delhi High Court, news agency ANI reported.

Stating that facts in the movie had been twisted to malign the image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the petition said the trailer was affecting relations with foreign countries and would impact the sovereignty and integrity of India.

This comes after a complaint was lodged at a court in Muzzarpur two days ago against actor Anupam Kher and others associated with the film. The complaint, filed by Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, alleged that several public figures had been lampooned in the movie.

He also claimed that the film projected the country and a host of its political leaders, ranging from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and BSP chief Mayawati to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and his deputy Lal Krishna Advani, in a very poor light.

Last month, the Congress party’s Maharashtra youth wing in a letter to the producers of the films raised objections to the “incorrect presentation of the facts” and demanded a special screening of the film. The party also claimed that ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ was BJP propaganda and should be ignored.

The film, based on former PMO adviser Sanjay Baru’s controversial book by the same name, is set to release on January 11. The film chronicles the life of politician-economist Manmohan Singh who served as India’s PM from 2004-2014.