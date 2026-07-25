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‘That night will stay with me till death’: Village where Staines was killed lives with regret, fears Dara Singh’s return

One of the convicts, a juvenile at the time of the 1999 attack, has embraced Christianity. “Nobody influenced or pressured me… It brought me inner peace”

Graham Staines killing, Graham Staines, Australian Christian missionary killed in fire, Graham Staines murder, Dara Singh remission plea, Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, Graham Staines murder case, Supreme Court Graham Staines case, Odisha government Dara Singh release, Keonjhar jail, State Sentence Review Board Odisha, 1999 Manoharpur missionary attack, CBI court Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Dara Singh, Mahendra Hembram release, Odisha crime news, India life imprisonment remission lawsAt Manoharpur village, where Graham Staines and his two minor sons were killed in 1999
Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
9 min readManoharpurJul 25, 2026 09:00 AM IST First published on: Jul 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM IST

Manoharpur lives with regret – regret of the fire that killed Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons on a winter night 27 years ago in this Santhal village of Odisha. The possibility now that the main accused, Ravindra Pal alias Dara Singh, a former Bajrang Dal member who is serving a life term, may get premature release has brought the memories back.

Along with apprehension of what it might mean for the village that, on the face of it, is a long way from that night of January 22-23, 1999 – dotted by pucca houses and roads; marked by a police station that came up after the Staines killings, and has not seen any communal violence since; and home now to many more tribals who have embraced Christianity, among them a juvenile who was convicted in the murders.

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Sujit
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More

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