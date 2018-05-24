Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Shashi Tharoor tells Congress not to be embarrassed by cash crunch

A report on Wednesday said the Congress leadership has stopped sending funds required to run its offices in various states.

congress mp shashi tharoor, congress cash crunch, bloomberd congress cash cruch, bloomberg congress report, congress bjp money We should call on all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP, he tweeted. (Express Archive)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has asked his party not to feel embarrassed after a report said the grand old party is cash-strapped and may find it difficult to wrest power from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP. The former diplomat on Thursday tweeted a link to the report and advised the party to consider calling on “all concerned citizens to help us face the moneybags of the BJP”.

 

A Bloomberg report on Wednesday said the Congress party has stopped sending funds required to run offices in various states for the past five months. The report said that industrialists and big companies are less willing to open their wallets to contribute to the party. And as the party lost state after state, its funding crisis worsened, because ruling parties in states were relied upon to become cash cows for their respective national parties.

Tharoor’s suggestion to approach concerned citizens for funds comes even as the party has begun to experiment with crowdfunding. In the recently concluded Karnataka elections, the Congress sought money through donations from the public for one of its candidates. The party successfully raised Rs 11 lakh in just four days.

Parties like the Aam Aadmi Party have used crowdfunding to finance election campaigns. AAP, which came to power in Delhi, gets many of its contributions from outside the country.

