Thane: Demonetised bills of Rs 96 lakh face value seized, 4 detained

Thursday, June 14, 2018
Police intercepted a car near Talao Pali area on February 25 and found Rs 46 lakh in banknotes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 during the search of the vehicle, said crime branch officer Nitin Thakre.

By: PTI | Thane | Updated: February 28, 2017 10:03:18 pm
Demonetised currency with the face value of Rs 96 lakh was seized from four persons in two separate incidents in the city adjoining Mumbai, police said on Tuesday. Police intercepted a car near Talao Pali area on February 25 and found Rs 46 lakh in banknotes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 during the search of the vehicle, said crime branch officer Nitin Thakre.

Three persons, identified as Dayashankar Yadav (28), Pankaj Goyal (40) and Sunik Bhanushali (29), all residents of Mumbai, were detained.

In another incident, the police nabbed a biker, identified as Chetan Randhava (36), near Golden Dyes Naka and seized the demonetised notes with the face value of Rs 50 lakh from him.

Income Tax department is probing further, Thakre said.

