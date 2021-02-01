scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Thane: One dead, seven injured in Bhiwandi godown collapse

The structure collapsed at around 10:30am.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 3:48:18 pm
One person died while seven others got injured after a single-storey godown collapsed at Harihar compound in Bhiwandi city of Maharashtra on Monday morning. The structure collapsed at around 10:30am.

More details awaited.

