Thakur’s speech left people of state ashamed of his behaviour: HP Cong chief

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Express photo: Partha Paul) Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur. (Express photo: Partha Paul)

Himanchal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajni Patil Wednesday condemned the controversial speech of Hamirpur MP and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur during an election rally in Delhi. She said the speech by the BJP leader had left the people of the state “ashamed” of his behaviour.

“People of Himachal Pradesh are known for their values, conduct and behavior. It does not behave of someone in a responsible position to make such remarks. People here have different expectations from a two-time chief minister’s son,” said Patil.

She further said that the youth and other sections of society have high hopes from young political leaders to work towards the betterment of the nation.

Calling for a strict action against political leaders making irresponsible statements, Patil said, “Talking against brotherhood is akin to destroying the hopes of crores of people. The representatives of the government should discuss the rising unemployment in the country instead of spreading hatred and inciting violence among people.”

A video of Thakur encouraging the crowd at a BJP rally in Delhi to chant “shoot the traitors” had surfaced on Monday.

