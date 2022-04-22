scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 21, 2022
Must Read

Thailand gets 2 lakh doses of India-made Covovax

The doses were handed over to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok by Indian Ambassador Suchitra Durai, Australian envoy Allan McKinnon, Japan’s Nashida Kazuya and US Charge d’Affaires James Wayman.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 22, 2022 1:00:51 am
Covovax, India-made Covovax, India-made Covid vaccine, Covid, Covid-19, Covid vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination, jabs, shots, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine, Thailand, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“The consignment comprising 2,00,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines was presented to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand on April 21 in Bangkok,” it said. AP/Representative

Thailand on Thursday received 2,00,000 doses of India-made Covovax vaccines as part of a flagship initiative of the Quad grouping to help countries combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The doses were handed over to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok by Indian Ambassador Suchitra Durai, Australian envoy Allan McKinnon, Japan’s Nashida Kazuya and US Charge d’Affaires James Wayman, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The consignment comprising 2,00,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines was presented to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand on April 21 in Bangkok,” it said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 21: Latest News

Advertisement