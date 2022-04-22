Thailand gets 2 lakh doses of India-made Covovax

Thailand on Thursday received 2,00,000 doses of India-made Covovax vaccines as part of a flagship initiative of the Quad grouping to help countries combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The doses were handed over to Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in Bangkok by Indian Ambassador Suchitra Durai, Australian envoy Allan McKinnon, Japan’s Nashida Kazuya and US Charge d’Affaires James Wayman, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

“The consignment comprising 2,00,000 doses of Made in India, Covovax vaccines was presented to Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Public Health of Thailand on April 21 in Bangkok,” it said.