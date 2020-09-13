Thai girl’s death: Surat police lodge murder offence against unknown persons, friend’s role suspected

Vidhi Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, said, “At present, the deceased's friend who visited her last is under scanner. (Representational)

Surat police on Saturday registered murder offence against unknown persons in connection with the “mysterious” death of a 27-year-old girl from Thailand. A friend of hers who was the last one to meet her on September 5 night, is among the suspects.

Charred body of the woman, identified as Wanida Bouson, was recovered from her rented flat in Magdalla village of Surat city on September 6. She used to work at a spa at Adajan area in Surat.

Surat police commissioner has already formed a team comprising officials of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL), Forensic Medicine Department and Forensic Science Laboratory to probe into the case. Though initially police suspected that the fire in the flat was cause due to short circuit, DGVCL report ruled out any such possibility.

In the deceased’s autopsy report, doctors said that carbon monoxide particles were found in her body. Her viscera samples have been taken for further examination. No injury marks were found on her body.

Police said that the deceased shared the flat with Runghvitha Manikhad (24). Manikhad had left for her home in Bharuch on Friday night, while Bouson died between Saturday night and Sunday early morning.

Umra police sources said that when they checked the CCTV footage of the area, they found a woman entering the house on Saturday at 9.30 pm and leaving at 4.35 am on Sunday. She had her face covered.

Umra police inspector M L Salunke said, “We have identified the woman. She is a friend of the deceased. She lives nearby. Initially she denied having visited Bouson’s house on that night, but later when we showed her the CCTV footage, she broke down and told us that she had visited her house and they had a liquor party. We have questioned their male friends but nothing can be linked to her death.”

“We have also questioned another common friend of Bouson and the woman who visited her that night. On Saturday late night, Bouson’s last call was to him. He told us that she had asked him to drop her friend to her home. However, it is just a five-minute walking distance between the deceased’s and her friend’s house,” Salunke added.

Vidhi Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-3, said, “At present, the deceased’s friend who visited her last is under scanner. We are also questioning the common friend to get more details. Bouson’s purse and her passport are still missing.”

