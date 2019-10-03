Thai court hands over custody of suspected Dawood aide to Pakistan

In a setback to the Indian government, that had been seeking the extradition of fugitive gangster Mudassar Hussain Sayyed alias Munna Jhingada from Thailand, a Thai court recently handed over his custody to Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan have been seeking Jhingada’s custody — an alleged aide of underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim. Both sides have claimed he is their citizen ever since he was detained by Thai authorities in 2000 after a failed assassination attempt on gangster Chhota Rajan.

Jhingada was sentenced to 11 years in jail in connection with the case, after which both countries started seeking his custody.

According to Indian authorities, Jhingada was a resident of Jogeshwari in Mumbai, is said to be close to Dawood, and has several cases registered against him in the city. To prove the extradition case, the police had sent DNA samples of Jhingada’s parents to the Thai authorities but Jhingada refused to supply his own DNA samples for a match.

A senior crime branch official said, “It is true that the court has ruled in favour of Pakistan. To the best of my knowledge, there are no other higher authorities before whom this ruling can be appealed. A lower court had earlier ruled in favour of India, but Jhingada appealed it in the higher court that has now overturned the ruling.”