Thackeray vs Shinde: Supreme Court to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on ‘real’ Sena

The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will take up on September 27 an application filed by the Uddhav Thackeray camp seeking a stay on proceedings pending before the Election Commission of India (ECI) over a request by the Eknath Shinde faction to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena and claiming the right to use the party’s bow and arrow symbol.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, which took up petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena camps, said Wednesday it will list the Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking a stay of the Election Commission proceedings on September 27 to see if any orders are needed.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray camp, said the court should not take a final decision on the application now as the scope of the power of the Election Commission in this regard is one of the questions referred to the Constitution Bench.

The bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, while referring to it said the earlier bench while referring the question to this bench had also said the question as to whether the ECI should be allowed to go on or not will be looked into.

Sibal said supposing the rebel members are disqualified, they can’t go to the EC. “Whether they are disqualified or not will depend on the merits of this case”.

Representing the Shinde camp, senior advocate N K Kaul said the decision on disqualification has nothing to do with the right of a member to approach the EC.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, also appearing for the Thackeray camp, said, “The idea was that if the disqualification is upheld by Your Lordships, then there is no locus to approach the EC because disqualified members can’t approach. The primary question in the Constitution bench matter is whether they are validly disqualified or liable to be disqualified or not. So, it is dependant”.

Advertisement

Singhvi added the earlier bench headed by the then Chief Justice told the poll panel three times to “hold your hand. EC will not go on”. The EC had then assured the court that it will adjourn the proceedings and the SC need not interdict it.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar appearing for the poll body said though the court had talked about an adjournment, there was no interim stay. Datar added no notice has been issued to the EC in the matter and urged the court to hear it too on September 27.

He pointed out that under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, “Any person makes a complaint, I have no option but to take on file and I have to issue a notice. So we got a complaint from a group, and we gave notice to the other side. They came and said no, stop the Election Commission. Therefore I said, look, this is just the start of the process. I have to give notice. You have to reply to the notice… So there is no need to injunct. At least the paperwork can be completed by that time… Let’s not interdict that process”.

Advertisement

He added, “My argument there (before the bench which referred the matter) was I am a constitutional functionary. Assuming you disqualify everybody, they will cease to be members of the legislature, but they will not cease to be members of the party. I’m concerned with the party. These are two different things”.

The court said it will consider all sides on September 27. “We are not deciding the issue right now. We will simply list the IA on September 27. Then we will take a call…”, said Justice Chandrachud.

The Thackeray camp had approached the SC stating that while the main petitions were pending before it, the EC “purportedly…initiated proceedings” under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, on an application by the Shinde camp “inter alia seeking to be recognised as the ‘real Shiv Sena’ and claiming the right to use the election symbol ‘bow and arrow’” and issued notice to Uddhav Thackeray on July 22.

The Eknath Shinde faction broke away from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and formed a government in Maharashtra with the BJP after Thackeray resigned as chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in June this year.