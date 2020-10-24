Thackeray inducts Geeta Jain into Shiv Sena

With Jain’s entry, the Sena now has 65 legislators in total, which include 56 party legislators, and nine independent ones. (Twitter/ShivSena)

In another setback to the BJP, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inducted Geeta Jain, an independent legislator from the Mira Bhayander constituency, into the Shiv Sena.

After the BJP had denied her a ticket, Jain had contested as an independent candidate from Mira Bhayandar in the 2019 assembly elections, and had defeated BJP candidate Narendra Mehta. After winning the polls, Jain had met then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and extended her support to the party.

“When I’d extended my support to BJP last year, I was promised that I will be given a free hand in Mira Bhayander. However, that did not happen in one year. So, I took the decision to join the Sena,” Jain said.

Jain’s entry into the party comes a day after senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse joined the NCP in the presence of party Chief Sharad Pawar.

With Jain’s entry, the Sena now has 65 legislators in total, which include 56 party legislators, and nine independent ones.

Sena leader and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde said Jain’s entry will help the party increase its base in Mira Bhayander. Pratap Sarnaik, Sena legislator from the Ovala-Majiwada constituency in Thane, said they will work together to increase the party’s base.

Jain had been associated with the BJP since 2010, and had served as mayor of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation from the party.

Of the 96 members in the Mira Bhayander civic body, the BJP has 62 corporators, the Sena has 22, and the Congress has 10. Sources said corporators who support Jain will also join the party soon.

