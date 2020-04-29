Thackeray dials UP CM, expresses concern over murder of sadhus in Bulandshahr

After two sadhus and a driver were lynched in Palghar district on April 16, the UP CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Thackeray and had asked for strict action against the accused. After two sadhus and a driver were lynched in Palghar district on April 16, the UP CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Thackeray and had asked for strict action against the accused.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over phone and expressed concern over the murder of two sadhus inside a temple in UP’s Bulandshahr. Thackeray asked for strict punishment against those involved in the incident.

“…Just the way we acted strongly in a similar case, hope you will do the same and bring the accused to justice,” Thackeray said, adding that such incidents should not be given a communal colour.

After two sadhus and a driver were lynched in Palghar district on April 16, the UP CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had called Thackeray and had asked for strict action against the accused. The police had arrested 101 persons in connection with the Palghar incident and the state government had dismissed any communal angle in it.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted on the UP killings. “Terrible! Killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incident,” Raut tweeted.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.