Telangana: Two TRS MLAs speak in favour of KTR becoming CM

Two ruling TRS MLAs in Telangana on Wednesday spoke in public in favour of making the party’s Working President and minister K T Rama Rao the Chief Minister.

This is probably the first time that some ruling party leaders have spoken in public about making Rama Rao, son of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM.

‘My personal opinion is that it would be great if our chief minister, honourable KCR, blesses and gives chance as chief minister to young leader KTR (Rama Rao).

That is the view of some of our friends also.

All of us young leaders will strive more and work for the development of Telangana in his regime,’ TRS MLA Shakil Aamir Mohammed told TV channels.

Another TRS MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan also spoke in favour of Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, being made CM, told a gathering.

There had been some talk in the past about 44-year-old Rama Rao taking over the reins from his father, but he had dismissed it.

Rama Rao is the minister for industries, municipal administration and IT.