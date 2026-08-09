RSS leader, who said ‘rapes and murders will happen’ at Jantar Mantar protest, held

RSS leader and right-wing political commentator T G Mohandas, who said that “rapes and murders will happen” during the Jantar Mantar protest, was taken into custody on Sunday. The action related to the remarks he made in a YouTube video about the NEET paper leaks protest in Delhi, police told news agency PTI.

The case was registered following a complaint alleging that videos uploaded on Mohandas’ YouTube channel, ‘Pathrika‘, were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest among the public.

The BJP termed the police action “discriminatory” and accused the Kerala government of using this incident to divert attention from alleged lapses in flood relief operations and protests in coastal areas.

A team from the Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police Station, which is probing the case, reached Mohandas’ residence at Koovappadam near Mattancherry on Sunday evening, accompanied by officials from the local police station.

#WATCH | Kochi, Keralam: RSS Ideologue TG Mohandas has been taken into police custody from his residence in Mattancherry, Kochi, by a team from the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Crime Police. TG Mohandas was taken into custody over his alleged derogatory remarks against… pic.twitter.com/x1WSEtZbd7 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026

The police team collected information about his YouTube account and digital devices allegedly used to create and upload the video, officials said.

Police sources said Mohandas would be questioned in detail as part of the investigation. Around 7.45 pm, Mohandas was brought out of his residence and taken to a hospital for a medical examination, PTI said.

After undergoing a medical examination at a government hospital, Mohandas was taken to Thiruvananthapuram.

What TG Mohandas said

A video showed Mohandas purportedly saying that if he was tasked with handling the protest, he would have imposed a curfew in the Jantar Mantar area. “The crowd would be asked to disperse. The announcement would be made three times through public address systems. Then, there would be firing. People will run in a chaotic and hurried manner. Some people will die, others will get injured. Within four hours, the situation will be under control. The bodies will be moved to hospital,” he purportedly said.

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In another video, Mohandas is allegedly heard saying, “Police should be withdrawn from the area, and it should be left to the protesters. Rapes and murders will happen. There will not be complaints about rape, because they like rape.”

Police alleged that the videos were uploaded and circulated on July 24 and 25 with the intention of disturbing public tranquillity and creating unrest by spreading fear among those who participated in the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

RSS people think they rule entire country: Congress’ Venugopal

The LDF had initially raised questions over the delay in registering a case against Mohandas.

After the case was registered last month, questions were raised over the delay in taking him into custody.

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Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had maintained that the police would decide whether to arrest Mohandas after conducting the probe.

Earlier in the day, when reporters asked AICC general secretary K C Venugopal about the delay, he said the registration of an FIR should be followed by an investigation and appropriate action.

“Filing an FIR means an investigation has to take place. These RSS people think that they rule this entire country and the whole world, and that they can say anything,” he said.

Venugopal said he believed the Kerala Police was capable of taking action against those responsible. “I firmly believe that the Kerala Police is capable of controlling such people now,” he said.

Police action ‘highly condemnable’: BJP

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BJP state general secretary S Suresh, in a statement, said it was “highly condemnable” that police took Mohandas into custody on a holiday.

He alleged that the detention was aimed at diverting attention from the government’s alleged failures in flood relief operations and protests by people in coastal areas.

“The remarks made by Mohandas are not welcome, but several people who have allegedly threatened to shoot Prime Minister Narendra Modi are moving freely without facing legal action under the protection of the UDF government in Kerala,” Suresh alleged.

He claimed that despite several complaints being lodged with the police against such persons, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala was protecting those who had allegedly threatened the PM.