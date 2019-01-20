After UK, US and EU, India to get it’s size in textiles and garments: Smriti Irani

Following the steps of United Kingdom, the United States and Europe, the Indian textiles and garment industry will soon get it’s country-specific “size-India” said Union textile minister Smriti Irani while addressing a textile conclave on the concluding day of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors summit 2019.

“In apparel export segment one of the biggest challenges is that the UK has a size, the US has a size, Europe has a size and a measure. India does not. Honorable chief minister, I hereby present the resolve of the Government of India that soon a size-India project will be rolled out for the entire country, the first of it’s kind in Indian history,” said Irani at the event where Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also present.

Gujarat’s exports of apparel have grown at an impressive CAGR OF 35 per cent from $162 million in 2012-13 to $297 million in 2014-15, stated knowledge report on the textile sector that was released during the event.

Apart from launching a size-India project, the Union minister also said that the government will launch a statistical study to ascertain the domestic demand in India.”Ours is a country that has a capacity to create huge demand, not only for domestic industry but also for an industry that comes from overseas. Never before in the history of our country was a study done to ascertain the strength and the magnitude of our domestic market. The Government of India will soon embark upon a statistical study to actually categorise the entire domestic demand of the Indian market so that becomes a base for policy creation and further strengthen industry and manufacturing possibilities,” she added.

Speaking on the issue of embedded taxes under Goods and Services Tax {GST} as well as the demand for an increase in rebate on state levies {ROSL} to boost exports, Irani said, “I want to ask those sitting on the first two rows here, what will you do about ROSL and embedded tax… It has been resolved by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the finance minister that taxes are not to be exported. We are under that resolution… ensuring that you will have good news very soon.”