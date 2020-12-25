scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 24, 2020
Textile trader in Surat arrested for ‘evading’ tax of Rs 33 crore

Acting on a tip off, the intelligence officer of DGGST, Anil Kumar Shukla, with his teams, nabbed Mohammed Sufiyan Kapadia, from Nanavat Shahpore area in Surat, on Wednesday evening

By: Express News Service | Surat | December 25, 2020 4:51:55 am
surat textiles, DGGST,, surat trader tax fraud, surat textile trader tax evasion, surat news, indian express newsKapadia runs textiles and colour chemical business.

The Surat unit of Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (DGGST) on Wednesday night arrested a textile trader for allegedly evading Input Tax Credit to the tune of Rs 33.30 crore. The accused was sent to judicial custody at Surat Central Jail on Thursday.

Acting on a tip off, the intelligence officer of DGGST, Anil Kumar Shukla, with his teams, nabbed Mohammed Sufiyan Kapadia, from Nanavat Shahpore area in Surat, on Wednesday evening. Kapadia runs textiles and colour chemical business.

The officials said Kapadia had floated non-existing firms, showed sale and purchase of textile goods through fake documents and availed input tax credit, which he had carry forwarded to other parties. He was booked under various sections of the CGST Act 2017. Kapadia was produced before Surat district court on Thursday and was later sent to judicial custody at Surat Central Jail.

