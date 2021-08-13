Textile firm vaccine centre administers most number of Covid vaccine doses in Surat

A vaccine centre set up by a textile firm, Laxmipati group, has administered the most number of Covid-19 vaccine doses in Surat, till Friday — 36,026 doses.

Laxmipati group of textile industries had started providing free vaccination for the textile workers, who are mostly migrant workers, in the company premises from May 1.

There are over 12 lakh migrants workers in Surat and the Surat Municipal Corporation had asked the industries to carry out vaccination drives for their workers.

The other four vaccine centres which provided the most number of doses are of SMC, Sarthana Urban Health Centre UHC, (34,759), Adajan UHC (32,818), Panas (31,880), Shantam hall at South West Zone (31,581).

Sanjay Saraogi, owner of Laxmipati group of industries, said, “We havea well- established medical centre with doctors and nurses at our factory premises where we treat the factory workers. We have converted it into the vaccination centre. There are over 5,000 people who are directly and indirectly working with our factory. After receiving daily stock of vaccines from the SMC, we first covered our labourers and their family members. Later, the neighbouring textile factories also started sending their labourers to our place for vaccination. Over 1,000 people are vaccinated at the centre daily.”

Saraogi added, Labourers were facing problems going to another centre for vaccination… We contacted the labour contractors to for inoculating the labourers as getting Covid-19 has been made compulsory in the industries to resume work. Today we have vaccinated over 2,000 people at our centre and we will continue the drive.”