Isaac Newton the pilot: Odisha suspends key officials for school text book errors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday suspended former Director of Teacher Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (TE&SCERT) Manoj Padhi, along with three assistant directors, over massive errors in the new textbooks prepared for students from Classes 1 to 8.

According to an official statement, the action was taken based on the findings of a committee headed by Development Commissioner DK Singh, which inquired into the lapses in the preparation of the textbooks. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against six more assistant directors.

This comes after 1,678 errors were detected across 55 new SCERT textbooks for students in Classes 1 to 8 — including factual inaccuracies, grammatical errors, spelling mistakes and wrong references. At 705, the Class 8 textbooks have the highest number of errors.