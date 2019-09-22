Video: ‘Texas-sized crowd’ welcomes PM at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by a ‘Texas-sized’ crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday.

“That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi,” Ministry for External Affair’s Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Thank you Houston for such amazing affection! #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/xlbWsMVkae — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office also tweeted a backstage video of Narendra Modi walking up to a row of US Congress representatives who were waiting for him on stage. “Thank you Houston for such amazing affection!,” the tweet read.

Earlier today, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meet United States President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

“It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon,” PM Modi said in reply to Trump’s tweet.

That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi. pic.twitter.com/upJj4pHphr — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 22, 2019

Before leaving for Houston, Trump tweeted: “Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!”

The United States President is also expected to deliver a 30-minute speech at the event. He will be the first American president to address such a large gathering of Indian-Americans.