Toggle Menu
Video: ‘Texas-sized crowd’ welcomes PM at ‘Howdy, Modi’ eventhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/texas-sized-crowd-houston-welcomes-pm-modi-with-50000-strong-gathering-of-indian-americans-6018822/

Video: ‘Texas-sized crowd’ welcomes PM at ‘Howdy, Modi’ event

PM Modi will soon address the Indian-American community at the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston, Texas. The event will be attended by US President Donald Trump, where he is expected to deliver a 30-minute speech. Trump will be the first American President to address such a large gathering of Indian-Americans.

India prime minister Narendra Modi acknowledges the crowd as he takes the stage during the “Howdi Modi” event Sunday, September 22, 2019, at NRG Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by a ‘Texas-sized’ crowd at the NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday.

“That’s a Texas-sized crowd! Electric atmosphere at the NRG arena in Houston as 50,000 strong Indian Americans wait for the historic occasion when PM @narendramodi comes on stage together with US President @realDonaldTrump at #HowdyModi,” Ministry for External Affair’s Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office also tweeted a backstage video of Narendra Modi walking up to a row of US Congress representatives who were waiting for him on stage. “Thank you Houston for such amazing affection!,” the tweet read.

READ | ‘It surely will be a great day!’: PM Modi replies to Trump tweet on #HowdyModi

Earlier today, PM Modi said he was looking forward to meet  United States President Donald Trump at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event.

Advertising

“It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon,” PM Modi said in reply to Trump’s tweet.

 

Before leaving for Houston, Trump tweeted:  “Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!”

The United States President is also expected to deliver a 30-minute speech at the event. He will be the first American president to address such a large gathering of Indian-Americans.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android