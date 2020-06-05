Tests in Mumbai drop by 50%, can’t be justified, Devendra Fadnavis writes to CM

“There cannot be any justification to bring down the number tests in Mumbai at this critical moment,” Devendra Fadnavis said. (File) “There cannot be any justification to bring down the number tests in Mumbai at this critical moment,” Devendra Fadnavis said. (File)

Alleging that there has been a 50 per cent drop in the number of Covid-19 tests being conducted in Mumbai, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urging it to order “aggressive testing”.

“While the process of conducting Covid-19 tests to identify patients and initiate quick quarantine measures in the state is steady, there is a 50 per cent drop in Mumbai. This is a serious matter as coronavirus cases in Mumbai are rising… Therefore, state government should aggressively order Covid-19 tests in Mumbai,” the former CM wrote.

He added that while on May 1, 56 per cent of the tests being conducted across the state was in Mumbai alone, on May 15, the number dropped to 40.4 per cent. On May 31, it further declined to 27.9 per cent, said Fadnavis.

“The steep decline in tests in Mumbai should be a cause of serious concern as the number of positive cases are increasing along with the numbers of deaths. At this point, the government should reach out to maximum number of people. Tests would help in early identification of Covid-19 patients… helping in isolating suspected contacts would help in containing community spread…,” he wrote.

“There cannot be any justification to bring down the number tests in Mumbai at this critical moment,” Fadnavis said, adding that when the city can conduct 10,000 tests a day, why has the government restricted the same to 3,500 to 4,000 daily.

He also pointed to the growing instances of death certificates skipping the mention of Covid-19. Fadnavis said that while a 65-year-old Bhandup resident and a 41-year-old Vile Parle resident died due to Covid-19, their death certificates did not mention the infection.

The reasons mentioned were pneumonia and malaria among others. “As a result, a large number of people attended their final rites.

