Testing ramped up, Telangana cases triple, death toll low

AS TELANGANA ramps up its testing, the number of daily positive cases has tripled from a week ago. On Tuesday, when a record 61,040 tests were conducted, 3,018 samples were positive — against a daily average of less than a 1,000 a week ago.

The fatalities in Telangana, however, remain low, at around 10 a day.

The state has increased testing in the past few days amidst criticism that it was checking less than 10,000 samples per day despite numbers increasing in all its 33 districts. On Tuesday, the government also announced that it was converting Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Warangal into an exclusive Covid-19 treatment centre — only the second such in the state after Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

Health Minister Etela Rajender said testing was being focused on vulnerable populations like migrants, elderly persons with comorbidities, and those working in conditions where they are exposed to the virus. “We had assured that as and when necessary we will increase the testing. We are doing it now,” he said, adding that they would set up more Covid-only facilities across the state.

Of the 10,82,094 tests conducted in Telangana so far, 2,56,284 have been done in the last seven days, revealing 15,909 cases. “The increased testing is showing the extent of the spread of the infection, especially in Ranga Reddy, Sanga Reddy, Medchal and Malkajgiri, which are adjacent to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area,” an official said.

The state’s fatality rate stands at 0.69 per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to 76.30 per cent. Its total Covid death toll is 780, with 53.87 per cent of those patients with comorbidities, as per officials.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said most cases in the state were in the 31-40 age group (24.47 per cent), followed by 21-30 (22.59 per cent). The state has 20,396 beds available in government and private hospitals, including 2,251 ICU beds with 1,117 of them with ventilators, and 5,961 oxygen beds. As on Tuesday, 641 ICU beds, 1,098 oxygen beds and 654 general beds were occupied.

