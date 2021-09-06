‘Testing our patience’: SC raps Centre over Tribunals Reforms Act

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the government over the delay in filling up the vacancies in Tribunals, Live Law reported.

The bench also came down harshly on the Centre for passing Tribunals Reforms Act, which the Court termed a “virtual replica of the provisions struck down by the Court”.

Chief Justice NV Ramana said: “There is no respect to judgments of this court. You are testing our patience! How many persons were appointed? You said some persons were appointed?” The CJI said that the Court is “extremely upset” with the situation.

The court has issued a notice to the government, giving it a week to make the necessary appointments.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice L Nageswara Rao conveyed to the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta the extreme displeasure of the Court regarding the state of affairs of the Tribunals, Live Law further added. “We have only three options. One, we stay the legislation. Two, we close down the Tribunals and give the powers to the High Court. Three, we ourselves make the appointments”, the CJI added.

“We don’t want confrontation with the government and we are happy with the way Supreme Court judges were appointed. These tribunals are collapsing with no members or chairperson,” the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta representing the Central government told the Court that there is “no remotest intention to close tribunals”.

The court’s observations came on a plea by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Congress leader challenged the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Tribunal Reforms Act, 2021, which was recently passed during the Monsoon session of Parliament and received Presidential assent on August 13.