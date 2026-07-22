Terrorists target cops in South Kashmir, 1 policeman dead

Suspected terrorists fired at policemen near Lal Chowk in south Kashmir's Anantnag, resulting in injury to a policeman. (Representative image)

A policeman was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police sources say that on Wednesday morning, suspected terrorists fired at policemen near Lal Chowk in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, resulting in injury to a policeman.

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They said the injured policeman was immediately shifted to hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police sources identified him as Ashiq Hussain.

Soon after the attack, a joint team of the police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to track the attackers. Reinforcements of police and paramilitary forces have been sent to the area.

This is the first suspected terror attack in the Valley since the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists in April last year.