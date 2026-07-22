Terrorists target cops in South Kashmir, 1 policeman dead

First terror attach since tourists were targeted in Pahalgam in April last year

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
1 min readSrinagarUpdated: Jul 22, 2026 01:35 PM IST
KashmirSuspected terrorists fired at policemen near Lal Chowk in south Kashmir's Anantnag, resulting in injury to a policeman. (Representative image)
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A policeman was killed in a suspected terrorist attack in south Kashmir on Wednesday.

Police sources say that on Wednesday morning, suspected terrorists fired at policemen near Lal Chowk in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, resulting in injury to a policeman.

Also read | Kashmir’s peace is incomplete without the return of displaced Pandits

They said the injured policeman was immediately shifted to hospital in a critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police sources identified him as Ashiq Hussain.

Soon after the attack, a joint team of the police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to track the attackers. Reinforcements of police and paramilitary forces have been sent to the area.

This is the first suspected terror attack in the Valley since the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists in April last year.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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