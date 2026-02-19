As terrorists shift base to mountains and dense forests, a weekly security review to bring Jammu and Kashmir closer

The meetings, chaired by the Northern Army commander, are attended by top officials of the Army, J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies from both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions. (File image)

As the contours of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir have changed – a shift from the mainland valley to the mountainous, dense forests bordering its two regions – the security grid has initiated a weekly review meeting involving top security officials from both regions.

The meetings, chaired by the Northern Army commander, are attended by top officials of the Army, J&K Police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies from both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

While meetings of the Unified Headquarters chaired by Lt Governor Manoj are held periodically, the weekly meetings by the ‘Joint Control Centre’ have been initiated to get instant operational and intelligence feedback and for better coordination between the security apparatus deployed in the two regions. The meetings will be conducted in virtual mode.