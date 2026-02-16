Terrorist posters in Kathua and new 5 km border restrictions: Why security forces are on high alert in Jammu

The posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah.

Written by: Arun Sharma
3 min readJammuFeb 16, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Kishtwar, KashmirThe posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Security forces Sunday put up posters with photographs of five suspected terrorists across Kathua town and its outskirts, urging the public to share information.

“If anyone notices these individuals, please inform the security forces (Army/CRPF/Police/BSF) or contact the helpline number 8899761944 immediately,” the posters read. “Identity of the informer will be kept confidential.”

The posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah.

Security forces and police have also been circulating posters of militants amid a massive search operation in the higher reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch over the past month, along with intensified vigil along the International Border and the Line of Control.

To check cross-border activity, including infiltration and narcotics smuggling, Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma has imposed restrictions on “unnecessary movement” within a five-kilometre belt along the International Border.

Citing the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities and safeguard villagers, the order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) read that “the security situation in the border areas has become sensitive and there is a possibility of cross-border firing at any time. Movement in the border areas is required to be restricted to ensure the utmost safety of villagers and prevent any anti-national activities”.

Restricting unnecessary movement within a five-kilometre strip from the BSF’s Paharpur border outpost to BOP Karol Krishna, the order also prohibited heavy vehicles — including trucks, tippers and multi-axle vehicles — on the old Samba-Kathua road between 9 pm and 6 am. The restrictions will remain in force for 60 days from February 14, officials said, adding that earlier they applied only to a two-kilometre belt.

Story continues below this ad

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps visited Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid and assess operational preparedness of deployed units.

Accompanied by the GOC, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and measures to further strengthen the security framework and inter-agency synergy, the White Knight Corps said on X.

Recent encounters between terrorists and security forces have left four Pakistani JeM terrorists dead — one near Billawar in Kathua on January 23 and three in separate encounters in Udhampur and Kishtwar on February 4. An Army paratrooper was also killed in a gunfight in Chatroo on January 18.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement