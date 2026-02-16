Terrorist posters in Kathua and new 5 km border restrictions: Why security forces are on high alert in Jammu

The posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah. (Express File Photo)

Security forces Sunday put up posters with photographs of five suspected terrorists across Kathua town and its outskirts, urging the public to share information.

“If anyone notices these individuals, please inform the security forces (Army/CRPF/Police/BSF) or contact the helpline number 8899761944 immediately,” the posters read. “Identity of the informer will be kept confidential.”

The posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah.

Security forces and police have also been circulating posters of militants amid a massive search operation in the higher reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch over the past month, along with intensified vigil along the International Border and the Line of Control.