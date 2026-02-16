Terrorist posters in Kathua and new 5 km border restrictions: Why security forces are on high alert in Jammu

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Security forces Sunday put up posters with photographs of five suspected terrorists across Kathua town and its outskirts, urging the public to share information.
“If anyone notices these individuals, please inform the security forces (Army/CRPF/Police/BSF) or contact the helpline number 8899761944 immediately,” the posters read. “Identity of the informer will be kept confidential.”
The posters, later removed by police, come a day after Doda police used a similar strategy to seek information on Pakistani terrorist Saifullah.
Security forces and police have also been circulating posters of militants amid a massive search operation in the higher reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch over the past month, along with intensified vigil along the International Border and the Line of Control.
To check cross-border activity, including infiltration and narcotics smuggling, Kathua District Magistrate Rajesh Sharma has imposed restrictions on “unnecessary movement” within a five-kilometre belt along the International Border.
Citing the possibility of cross-border firing and the need to prevent anti-national activities and safeguard villagers, the order issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) read that “the security situation in the border areas has become sensitive and there is a possibility of cross-border firing at any time. Movement in the border areas is required to be restricted to ensure the utmost safety of villagers and prevent any anti-national activities”.
Restricting unnecessary movement within a five-kilometre strip from the BSF’s Paharpur border outpost to BOP Karol Krishna, the order also prohibited heavy vehicles — including trucks, tippers and multi-axle vehicles — on the old Samba-Kathua road between 9 pm and 6 am. The restrictions will remain in force for 60 days from February 14, officials said, adding that earlier they applied only to a two-kilometre belt.
Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps visited Kishtwar to review the counter-terrorism grid and assess operational preparedness of deployed units.
Accompanied by the GOC, Counter Insurgency Force (Delta), he was briefed on the prevailing security situation and measures to further strengthen the security framework and inter-agency synergy, the White Knight Corps said on X.
Recent encounters between terrorists and security forces have left four Pakistani JeM terrorists dead — one near Billawar in Kathua on January 23 and three in separate encounters in Udhampur and Kishtwar on February 4. An Army paratrooper was also killed in a gunfight in Chatroo on January 18.
