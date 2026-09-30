Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces in Yousmarg

A joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area Korag, Yousmarg.

By: Express Web Dek
1 min readSep 30, 2026 02:19 AM IST
Terrorist neutralised, Terrorist neutralised in encounter, Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces, Terrorist neutralised in encounter with security forces in Yousmarg, Yousmarg, Indian express news, current affairs'Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire'
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A terrorist was neutralised in an encounter with security forces in Yousmarg, Kashmir.

A joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area Korag, Yousmarg.

Chinar Corps posted on X, “Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Korag, Yousmarg. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised.
Operation is in progress.”

 

 

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