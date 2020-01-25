Terrorist killed in Pulwama belonged to Jaish: J&K Police

Qadri was arrested on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by the then chief judicial magistrate on October 15, 1992. (Representational) Qadri was arrested on the basis of a non-bailable warrant issued by the then chief judicial magistrate on October 15, 1992. (Representational)

A militant who was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district this week has been identified as a foreign militant commander affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), police officials said on Friday.

“He (militant) was affiliated with Jaish and was a top commander (in the Valley),” J&K Police Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir Range Atul Goel told The Indian Express. He said the slain militant was active in South Kashmir for the last one-and-a-half years.

A senior police officer in South Kashmir said the slain militant operating under the code name ‘Abu Qasim’.

He was killed after fresh firing resumed between militants and security forces on the second day of the encounter in Pulwama, which started on Tuesday in the Khrew area. An Army jawan and a policeman were killed in the operation.

Initially, the police had said they received inputs about the presence of two militants. After security forces suffered casualties on the day one of encounter (Tuesday), the militants had managed to escape from the site. Security forces, however, launched a massive search operation in the area and contact between the militants was re-established on Wednesday.

