Terrorist is a terrorist: Cong targets BJP over Perarivalan release

The Congress Wednesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court’s verdict for the release of A G Perarivalan, who has served over 30 years in jail in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying the BJP had created the circumstances for the order.

“A terrorist is a terrorist and should be treated as one. Today, we are deeply pained and disappointed at the decision of the Supreme Court ordering the release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

The party’s reaction is interesting as the members of the Gandhi family have made statements in the past suggesting they have forgiven the killers of Rajiv.

In fact, the death penalty of Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts, was commuted to life by the then Tamil Nadu Governor on the basis of a state cabinet recommendation and a public appeal by Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress said Sonia and her children Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold no ill-will against the killers of Rajiv. The party said it respects their sentiments but legal proceedings are different.

“We are deeply saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court. If those guilty of terrorism, an assassination of a Prime Minister are going to be released like this, then who will uphold the majesty and the integrity of law in this country?” Surjewala told reporters.

He said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had “in their own humane way as individuals came forward and said that they harbour no ill-will for the murderers of Rajiv Gandhi. As a Congressman and as a citizen I feel the family may harbour no ill-will…but that does not change the law and Constitution of this country. And the responsibility today to implement the law of the land was that of Modi,” he said.

The party accused the BJP government of having created the situation for the release of Perarivalan. “Isn’t this your duplicity and double-speak on terrorism? Are you going to be complicit in release of terrorists and murderers of the former Prime Minister of this country…is it acquiescence by silence?” Surjewala asked.

Elaborating, he said it was the AIADMK-BJP government which recommended the release of all seven persons convicted for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in 2018.

“The recommendations of the cabinet of the AIADMK-BJP government were sent to the Governor. He just sat over the recommendation…did not accept or reject. He instead referred the matter to the President of India. The President of India also did not decide,” he said.

“The nominee of the government of India does not take a call to reject such a decision of the cabinet of the state of Tamil Nadu. He instead refers it to the President of India and the President of India does not decide. So, by default you are permitting terrorist and murderers of late Rajiv Gandhi to be released. Is this nationalism?”