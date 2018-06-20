Terrorism should end and peace should prevail in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Centre’s only aim is that terrorism should end in Kashmir. (Express File Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Centre’s only aim is that terrorism should end in Kashmir. (Express File Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after BJP ended the alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Centre’s only aim is that terrorism should end in Kashmir. Speaking with reporters in Lucknow, Singh was quoted by PTI as saying, “Our only aim is that terrorism should end and peace should prevail in Kashmir and our government will work keeping this in mind.” Rajnath Singh, who is currently on a two-day visit to Lucknow, will be attending the International Yoga Day celebrations on Thursday.

Ending the ceasefire, which was observed in the state during the holy month of Ramzan, Singh on Sunday had said that security forces have been “directed to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings.” In a series of tweets, Singh had expressed grief on the attacks on civilians and security forces during Ramzan. “It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the security forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs, resulting in deaths and injuries,” he had tweeted.

The BJP on Tuesday pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, blaming the PDP for the fall of the alliance. While announcing the decision, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday had said, “Continuance in the government had become untenable… responsibility for this kind of scenario lies with the other side.”

Madhav added, “Keeping in mind the larger national interest of India’s integrity and security, keeping in mind the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, in order to bring control over the situation prevailing in the state, we have decided that it is time the reins of power in the state be handed over to the Governor.”

Mehbooba Mufti, who resigned as the CM of the state hours after the announcement, said that her party is not making any attempts to explore any other alliance. Mufti, while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said, “I am not shocked. We didn’t do this alliance for power. This alliance had a bigger motive- unilateral ceasefire, PM’s visit to Pakistan, withdrawal of cases against 11,000 youth.” She added, “We have always believed that muscular policy will not work in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K is not an enemy territory. This is the territory of people of Jammu and Kashmir. That’s why a muscular policy will not succeed here… talks should happen with Pakistan and talks should also happen with the people here.”

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday was put under Governor’s rule. This is the fourth time in the last decade that the state has been put under Governor’s rule.

