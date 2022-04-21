Terrorism is biggest human rights violation, Modi govt has zero-tolerance police: Amit Shah on NIA day

Terrorism is the biggest human rights violation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday, while highlighting the manner in which the Centre has been tackling the “menace” of terrorism in India.

Speaking at an event marking the 13th National Investigation Agency (NIA) day in New Delhi, Shah said that the Modi government had adopted a “zero-tolerance policy” on terrorism. He lauded the efforts being made to root out terrorism in the Jammu and Kashmir region. “Cases registered against terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir greatly helped in curbing terrorism there,” he said.

“Since its formation, NIA filed 400 cases while chargesheet was filed in 349 cases along with a conviction rate of 93.25 per cent,” he said. He added that the Centre has strengthened the NIA and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Acts and had also given the agency the right to probe cases of terror abroad where Indians were harmed.

“Whenever there’re anti-terror operations, some human rights groups raise issue of human rights but I always consider that terrorism is biggest cause of human rights violations,” he explained. “It’s imperative to eradicate terrorism from its roots to safeguard human rights.”

The event held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi was also attended by MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni and Nisith Pramanik, ANI reported.