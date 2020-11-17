Countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable: PM Modi at BRICS Summit

Prime Narendra Modi and Russian PM Vladimir Putin at the 12th virtual BRICS summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that terrorism is the biggest challenge world is facing. Addressing the 12th BRICS summit hosted by Russia, Modi said countries supporting terrorism must be held accountable. “We need to tackle the problem of terrorism with a coordinated approach,” he said.

Calling the theme ‘Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth’ not only relevant but also far-sighted, Modi said questions are being raised on the credibility of the global institutions. He emphasised on reform of institutions like IMF, WTO, WHO to gain credibility.

The Prime Minister also asserted that India post-COVID can be a force multiplier for global economy. “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will also work in interest of humanity to tackle COVID crisis.”

The purpose of the Russian BRICS chairmanship in 2020, as it is for multifaceted cooperation between the BRICS countries, is to contribute to raising living standards and quality of life of our people, a Russian statement said.

“Despite the current global situation due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the activities under the Russian BRICS Chairmanship in 2020 are carried out in a consistent manner. Since January 2020 more than 60 events have been organised, including via video-conferencing,” said Anton Kobyakov, Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation.

The BRICS summit also saw PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping sharing the virtual platform for the second time this month, amid the ongoing Indo-China standoff in Ladakh. Earlier, both leaders had shared the platform on November 10 at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where Modi had said that all member nations of the SCO should respect each others’ sovereignty and territorial integrity.

