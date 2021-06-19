Terrorism-affected families slam Punjab govt’s move to provide jobs to kin of ex-MLAs

The decision of the Punjab Cabinet to grant appointments to the grandchildren of former ministers Late Satnam Singh Bajwa and Joginder Pal Pandey on compassionate ground, being terrorism-affected families, was unfortunate, unethical, and was like sprinkling salt on the wounds of more than 35,000 families who lost their bread-winners during to the black days of Punjab, said Dr Ajay Bagga, who works as a representative of terrorism-ravaged families.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Bagga, who is also a retired Civil Surgeon, said that the decision of the Cabinet is against the basic spirit of the Supreme Court judgement which states that the purpose of giving job and compensation to the near and dear of a deceased is to bring the family out of their immediate financial distress. “Are the families of Satnam Singh Bajwa and Joginder Pal Pandey in financial distress?” asked Dr Bagga.

He said that the Chief Minister’s statement that anyone who did not agree with him could go to the courts also “reeked of autocracy and high headedness.”

Dr Bagga appreciated ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjeet Singh Channi, Sukhvinder Singh Sarkaria and Razia Sultana for opposing the government’s move of making appointments like this.

Dr Bagga further said that if at all the families are in great financial distress and jobs are to be given, then they would have been adjusted in the social welfare, health department, where they can get an opportunity to serve destitutes, orphans, widows & ailing persons.