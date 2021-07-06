‘Terror video’: NCPCR asks J&K DGP to book 2 Twitter officials

Kanoongo also asked the police to investigate the origin of the video and inform the NCPCR.

Taking cognizance of a video posted on Twitter showing a child firing bullets in the air, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to J&K DGP Dilbag Singh, asking him to register an FIR against Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari and Twitter India Policy Manager Shagufta Kamran.

In his letter, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the Commission took cognizance of the video after receiving a complaint.

“It is seen that there are 4-5 men who are looking at the child and encouraging and appreciating him to use the gun. The complaint alleges the video to be showing unlawful terror activity and support and promotion of terrorism using children and allowing terror organisations to use Twitter to facilitate recruitment activities for terrorism in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh,” wrote Kanoongo.

On action to be taken against the Twitter officials, the NCPCR said this is to be done as the social media platform was being used to promote “unlawful terrorism against India using child soldiers”.