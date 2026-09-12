Terror to institutional reforms: BRICS to spell out common ground in declaration

BRICS’ DELHI declaration is all set to spell out a common stand against terrorism, consensus for reform of institutions of global governance and strengthened multilateralism and support for India’s UN Security Council bid, The Indian Express has learnt.

According to sources, these are among the 10 broad takeaways expected to be part of the BRICS leaders’ declaration likely to be adopted on September 12-13.

The BRICS Sherpas, sources said, have been trying to hammer out a consensus on the war in West Asia, where Iran and the UAE are divided on the framing of the language. One of the formulations being explored is that there can be a “universal condemnation” of violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty — without naming any country.

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While that is still being discussed, the BRICS Sherpas from the 11 member countries have agreed on a common language and takeaways.

First, a common stand against terrorism has been arrived at, with BRICS countries agreeing to unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and a commitment to combat it in all its forms and manifestations, said sources.

Second, a people-centric approach to India’s BRICS chairship, guided by the spirit of “humanity first”, with outcomes helping people of BRICS nations, including women, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Third, the BRICS countries have come to a consensus on reform of institutions of global governance and strengthened multilateralism and support for India’s UNSC bid.

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Fourth, BRICS has committed to be a “stronger voice for the Global South”, and India’s role in ensuring that the priorities, perspectives and aspirations of the Global South are adequately reflected in the emerging world order.

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Fifth, BRICS will also commit to be “ready to share development experience with the Global South”. The Delhi summit is showcasing India’s strengths and development experience, and highlighting India’s rich heritage and culture, people-centric innovations, development experience and home-grown solutions as contributions to shared progress and cooperation, officials said.

Six, BRICS is going to be a “bridge builder”, and position BRICS as a platform for dialogue, understanding and constructive cooperation. This has been a theme in the ministerial and agency-level meetings.

Seventh, Indian officials are getting members to “reposition BRICS as a complementary, development-oriented grouping”. This is an important signal at a time when China and Russia have sought to give a harder security and military edge to the grouping.

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Eighth, officials said the BRICS declaration is going to have “practical, development-oriented outcomes”, which have been achieved over 50 tangible outcomes, including agreed frameworks, action plans, guidelines, principles, forums and networks, for collaboration across the four priority pillars — resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.

Ninth, like the G20 summit in 2023, officials said the BRICS Summit too has been a “whole-of-nation effort”, which has brought together Central government, states, institutions, industry, academia, youth, civil society and communities in a shared effort, with events being held in more than 30 cities.

And tenth, just like in 2023 for the G20 grouping, there has been robust participation from BRICS nations throughout the year, and it has ensured substantive participation from BRICS countries, with engagement spanning diverse sectors through over 400 meetings planned during the year, demonstrating India’s strong convening and consensus-building strength, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting leaders, ministers and officials from 32 countries and agencies for the BRICS leaders’ summit in New Delhi.

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Apart from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the summit will be attended by Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, UAE’s Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is not coming since he came in February for the AI summit; he’s sending Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim will be attending as one of the 10 partner countries, along with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vietnam PM Lee Minh Hung.

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman has declined to attend the event as the chair of BIMSTEC, but Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr is coming as the ASEAN chair and Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdul Latif bin Rashid Al Zayani is coming as chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff will be among those in attendance at the event.

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BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Indonesia joined in 2025.

Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam became BRICS partner countries last year.

BRICS has emerged as an influential grouping as it brings together 11 major emerging economies of the world, representing around 49.5% of the global population, around 40% of the global GDP and around 26% of the global trade.