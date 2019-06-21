Terror module in Amroha, Delhi: NIA files charge sheet against 10

Toggle Menu
The charge sheet was filed before the Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Friday filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against 10 suspects in a case involving a terror module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha.

The chargesheet was filed before the Additional Session Judge Ajay Kumar under various provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against accused including the alleged leader Mufti Mohammed Suhail, a mufti in a seminary in Amroha.

The court has put the matter for consideration on July 4.

Suhail along with Delhi resident Mohammad Faiz had formed a terror module inspired by the ISIS and called it Harkat-ul-harb-e-Islam, the agency said.

