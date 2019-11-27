Terror incidents have now come down to almost nil in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday asserted that terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir had come down to almost nil, adding that Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been working in tandem to fight terrorism in the Union territory.

“Terror incidents have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30-35 years. But I must compliment the forces. Terror incidents have now come down to almost nil (Lag bhag na ke barabar),” Singh said.

His comments in the Lok Sabha comes a day after he claimed that “India is no more a soft target” for terror attacks at the fourth edition of the 26/11 Stories of Strength event hosted by The Indian Express.

The Defence Minister’s claim was in response to a question raised by Congress leader K Suresh regarding the recent killings caused by terror incidents in the Jammu and Kashmir. On Tuesday, J&K’s Anantnag district witnessed blasts that killed two people and injured seven others.

Responding to Suresh’s accusation of the government misleading the House regarding normalcy being restored in the Union Territory, Singh said that there had been no major incident in the country in the past five and half years, except in the Valley. He also said, that in the case of Jammu and Kashmir, it had been witnessing terror incidents since the last 30-35 years.

However, Opposition members protested Singh’s response and urged for normalcy to be restored.

Meanwhile, last week, Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha had said Kashmir had returned to normalcy with government offices, educational institutions functioning normally and had said that internet connection would also be restored when local administration deems it right to do so.

-with PTI inputs