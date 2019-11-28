Terror incidents almost nil in J&K: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

The number of terrorist incidents has come down to almost nil in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 and normalcy is being restored at a faster pace in the Valley, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (Home) G Kishen Reddy said the government had no record of any loss of income or jobs due to the decision taken by the government on August 5. “Due to these recent decisions, certain precautionary measures taken initially have already been substantially relaxed. There is no specific report received from the Government of Jammu and Kashmir regarding any new losses on account of such preventive steps taken as a short-term measure,” Reddy said in a written reply to a question from CPM MP K Somprasad.

Somprasad had asked “whether government has noticed the burden, loss of income and jobs of people of Jammu and Kashmir following the restriction imposed in recent days”.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the Centre had incurred no additional expenditure in Kashmir after August 5. TMC MP Shanta Chhetri had sought details of “increase of expenditure incurred by the government on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370”.

In the Lok Sabha, responding to an issue raised by Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajnath Singh said, “It is a fact that terrorist incidents have been happening in Jammu and Kashmir for last 30-35 years. I can say with confidence that after the abrogation of Article 370, the number of terrorist incidents has come down to almost nil (lagbhag na ke barabar),” Singh said.

“As far as terrorist incidents are concerned, we all are aware that barring Jammu and Kashmir, no big terror incident has taken place in the last five-and-a-half years… If any terror incident has happened, obviously all of us will condemn, nobody will appreciate it. However, I can say that the Army, paramilitary forces as well as local police are mutually coordinating and taking effective actions against terrorist activities. I want to say that normalcy is being restored at a faster pace in Kashmir,” he said.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Suresh alleged that the government is misleading the House on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. “After the revocation of Article 370, this government is saying that Jammu and Kashmir is gradually returning to normalcy but it is not correct,” Suresh said. Referring to the militant attacks in Anantnag district on Tuesday, he said, “What happened yesterday?… One government officer and one sarpanch were killed. Six others were injured in the cruel attack… Government is misleading the House.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla intervened and asked him what his demand was. “Every day, terrorist attacks are taking place… Where is normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir? Minister of Home Affairs should come and make a statement on this issue,” Suresh said.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of Internet services in the Valley. National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi raised the same issue during Question Hour.