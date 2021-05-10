Terror hideout busted in J&K, 19 grenades seized

0 Comment(s) *
IN A major success in an anti-terror operation, security forces and Jammu & Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a militant hideout in Poonch’s Phagla area and recovered 19 hand grenades from there.
The joint operation followed a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A. The operation was conducted in the Poonch region by a team of the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police.
The grenades were hidden in a well-concealed natural hideout, officials said.
