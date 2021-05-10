scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

Terror hideout busted in J&K, 19 grenades seized

The joint operation followed a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A. The operation was conducted in the Poonch region by a team of the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police.

Written by Express News Service | Jammu |
May 10, 2021 4:17:27 am
The grenades were recovered from J&K’s Poonch.

IN A major success in an anti-terror operation, security forces and Jammu & Kashmir Police on Sunday busted a militant hideout in Poonch’s Phagla area and recovered 19 hand grenades from there.

The joint operation followed a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A. The operation was conducted in the Poonch region by a team of the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police.

The grenades were hidden in a well-concealed natural hideout, officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x