Terror-gangsters nexus: NIA searches 13 spots in two UTs, three states

Days after arresting three jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Navin Bali and Sunil Man alias Tillu Tajpuriya, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at 13 locations in three states and two Union Territories as part of its crackdown on the alleged nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers.

“The third round of raids and searches were conducted in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Union Territories of Chandigarh and Delhi. The raids and searches were conducted in Fazilka, Taran Taran, Ludhiana, Sangrur and Mohali districts of Punjab, Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, Sikar district of Rajasthan and Outer North district of Delhi/NCR to dismantle and disrupt the emerging nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers and traffickers based in India and abroad in two cases registered in August,”said a NIA spokesperson .

According to the NIA, the raids and searches are part of the crackdown against organised criminal syndicates and networks, top gangsters, their criminal and business associates based in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and arms suppliers based in Rajasthan and Delhi. “Searches were conducted at houses and other premises of Kaushal Chaudhary of Gurugram, Rajasthan, Vishal Maan of Prahladpur, Delhi, Binny Gurjar of Sangrur, Punjab, Ravi Rajgarh of Ludhiana, Punjab, and their associates,” the spokesperson said.

“During the searches, incriminating materials, including various types of contraband and ammunition have been seized,” the spokesperson said.

“These gangs were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons. The recent crimes and extortion calls bysyndicates and gangsters to businessmen and professionals, including doctors, had created a widespread scare among the people. These gangs were using cyber space to publicise these crimes to create terror among the public at large,” the spokesperson added.