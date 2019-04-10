Terror funding probe: Mirwaiz appears before NIA again

SEPARATIST LEADER Mirwaiz Umer Farooq on Tuesday appeared before the National Investigation Agency for the second consecutive day for questioning in connection with a case related to funding of terror groups and separatist organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The Mirwaiz came to the NIA headquarters under police protection and was questioned on the matter of funding of his own party — Awami Action Committee — and Hurriyat Conference, a conglomerate of separatist organisations, the officials said.

The Mirwaiz is the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference which has in the past engaged with the NDA and UPA-led governments for talks to find a lasting solution to the Kashmir issue.

The NIA had also summoned Naseem Geelani, son of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on Tuesday but it was not immediately clear whether he appeared before the agency or not.

The NIA probe seeks to identify the chain of players behind the financing of terrorist activities, pelting of stones on security forces, burning down of schools and damaging of government establishments.