Terror funding: Court takes note of charges against Yasin Malik

A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognizance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by NIA against JKLF chief Yasin Malik and others in a 2017 terror funding case.

Advertising

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Syal took cognizance of the final report, which also names separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah and Masarat Alam Bhat as accused.

The NIA had submitted before the court that the High Commission of Pakistan “organises functions & meetings in New Delhi, to which Hurriyat leaders from Kashmir are invited and they are given instructions and funds during these occasions”.

The NIA has also claimed that funds are being “raised out of illegal benefits drawn from LoC trade”, and that these funds are routed by buyers of those imported goods in New Delhi through hawala channels and shell companies to Kashmir.