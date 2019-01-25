Terror funding case: NIA, Gujarat ATS carry out raids in Surat, Valsad; seize bank documents

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with the Gujarat ATS carried out raids in Surat and Valsad in connection with a case of terror funding after the arrest of a suspected terrorist from Jaipur airport in Rajasthan recently.

The NIA had arrested Mohammed Hussain Molani alias Babloo, 43, a resident of Nagor, on January 21. During questioning, the accused had revealed to the officials “many shocking details”, following which the NIA had carried out nationwide raids with the help of local police of Gonda in UP, Jaipur in Rajasthan, Delhi, Kasargod in Kerala, Valsad and Surat in Gujarat, sources said.

The NIA officials on Thursday reached Surat and carried out raids in a flat in Noor-e-Roshan Apartment’s B-wing at Adajan Patia in Rander. The house is owned by one Nadim Panwala, who is a local textile businessman. Sources said that the NIA official had questioned Panwala and his family members for six hours and later raided his house. The officials have seized cash, laptops, pen drives, mobile phones, memory cards, and several documents related to financial transactions.

In Valsad, the NIA officials accompanied by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officials carried out raids in a house at Khatkiwad area on Wednesday. The house was owned by late Bashir Dharamporia, who died a few years ago. His son Zubair Dharamporia, and his family members were present when the raids were conducted. The NIA officials questioned Zubair and tried to dig out information about his brother Arif, who is in Dubai, working in a mobile shop. Sources said that Zubair’s name cropped up during NIA probe.

Sources said that during questioning Zubair told officials that his brother Arif has been in Dubai since the last ten years and comes to India on different occassions. NIA officials have seized bank documents of Zubair and Arif, including their passbooks and cheque books. The NIA officials told Zubair to come to Delhi on Monday next week along with Arif. The local sources in Valsad said that after his father’s death, Zubair is running his father’s shop at Nana Taiwad in Valsad.

No arrest has been made from Surat and Valsad.

Sources in the NIA said that as part of the nationwide raids they have seized 26 sim cards, including three foreign sim cards, 23 mobile phones, five mobile phone memory cards, one CD, five hard discs, one pen drive, one CPU, eight passports, nine debit cards and one laptop. The officials have also seized gold items weighing two kilograms.

According to details uploaded by NIA on its website, a terror funding case was registered by the agency on Junly 2 last year under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Some Delhi-based individuals were receiving funds from foreign operatives and were using the money to conduct terror activities.

Officials are trying to find out if Molani was linked to Pakistan-based Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation in Lahore established by banned terror outfit Jamaat-ud Dawa.