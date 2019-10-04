Terror funding case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against separatist leader Yasin Malik

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case dating back to 2017.

An investigation report prepared by the NIA on JKLF chief Yasin Malik alleges that he was in touch with Pakistan’s external intelligence agency ISI, and had received funds from Islamabad to “foment trouble” in the Valley, and gradually amassed properties worth more than Rs 15 crore.

The agency has listed a total of 12 properties across Srinagar which are owned by Malik, including some in the name of his relatives, as well as said he has a stake in a popular chain of schools in Kashmir and has illegally usurped government property. NIA sources earlier informed The Indian Express that five other properties allegedly owned by Malik are also in key areas of Srinagar.

The terror funding case involves Jama’at-ud-Dawa supremo and Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed as well as former Jammu and Kashmir legislator Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

Apart from Malik’s long association with the Kashmir separatist movement, the NIA report also talks about his wife Mushaal Hussain Mullick, who is from an affluent Islamabad-based family. “Of late, she has become closer to Pak ISI and (is) propagating anti-India narrative in Pakistan,” the NIA report alleges.