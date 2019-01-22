Terror funding case: NIA arrests man from Jaipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a 43-year-old man from Jaipur for allegedly being involved in a terror funding case.

The man, identified as Mohammad Hussain Molani alias Babloo, was sent back from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and is an accused in a terror funding case, involving Lashkar-e-Taiba’s front called Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

On October 15, The Indian Express had reported on how the FIF funded the construction of a mosque in Haryana’s Palwal district through a man from Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

The man from Delhi, identified as Mohammed Salman, was arrested by the NIA along with Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani on September 26 for allegedly receiving funding for terror activities from Lahore-based FIF, an NGO set up by Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), which is the LeT’s parent organisation.

The NIA suspected that the funding was an attempt by the LeT to build a base that could be used later for the outfit’s activities in India. The agency’s probe had found that Salman had received Rs 70 Lakh from a man named Kamran in Dubai. Kamran is alleged to be a Pakistani national who handles FIF operations in Dubai and is in touch with FIF’s second-in-command.

Molani is alleged to be the conduit between Kamran and Salman.