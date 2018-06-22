Terror funding case: Gorakhpur businessman sent to judicial custody

Ramesh Shah was reportedly on the run since six other members of the alleged racket named him as the “kingpin” when they were arrested in March this year. (Representational) Ramesh Shah was reportedly on the run since six other members of the alleged racket named him as the “kingpin” when they were arrested in March this year. (Representational)

A Lucknow court Thursday sent a Gorakhpur-based businessman, suspected to be the “kingpin” of a terror funding racket, to judicial custody.

The Uttar Pradesh ATS had arrested Ramesh Shah, a Gorakhpur-based businessman, on Wednesday in Pune in connection with his alleged involvement in a terror funding racket.

Ramesh Shah was reportedly on the run since six other members of the alleged racket named him as the “kingpin” when they were arrested in March this year.

Inspector General, ATS, Aseem Arun said, “Ramesh’s name came up during questioning of his six associates arrested from Gorakhpur on March 24 for their involvement in terror funding. They said they were working under Shah. He is a businessman and owns a commercial complex in Gorakhpur.”

“Shah had been absconding since their arrest. We obtained non-bailable warrant against him and began a hunt,” added the IG. He said that the ATS arrested him from Maharashtra with the help of their counterparts there. “We will seek Shah’s police custody for a detailed interrogation,” said IG.

According to the ATS official, Shah, on direction of a Pakistan-based handler, used to open bank accounts under fake names to transfer money. He allegedly got such accounts opened in J&K, Kerala and Northeast states. The agents in India used to get 10 to 20 per cent commission for this. Transactions worth over Rs 1 crore by the accused have been detected so far, said the official.

