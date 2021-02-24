Terror continues to be one of the gravest threats, says Jaishankar

INDIA ON Tuesday underlined that terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind and it can never be justified.

Speaking at the high-level segment of the 46th session of Human Rights Council, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said terrorism is a crime against humanity and violates the most fundamental human right, namely the right to life. “Terrorism continues to be one of the gravest threats to humankind,” he said in a virtual address.

“As a long-standing victim, India has been in the forefront of the global action against terrorism. This is possible only when there is a clear realisation, including in bodies dealing with human rights, that terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators ever equated with its victims,” he said in a veiled reference to Pakistan. He said India presented last month at the UN an eight-point action plan to deal with the scourge of terrorism. “We will continue to work together… to ensure implementation of our action plan,” he said.