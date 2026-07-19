Terror case: Court grants bail to activist Khurram Parvez

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez in a terror case lodged against him, officials said.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court on June 10 granted him bail in another Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case — a terror conspiracy case lodged by the NIA four and a half years after his arrest. Following this, he only had one pending case against him, in which he has been in jail. On Saturday, Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of Patiala House Court granted him bail in that case too, paving the way for his release. A detailed order, however, is awaited.